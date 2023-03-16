Orlando Shelter Dog Called 'Ugly' by Potential Adopters Finds Home Where She Is 'Cherished'

Before finding a home, Dutchess the dog was often overlooked and called "ugly" by shelter guests, according to Orange County Animal Services

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 16, 2023 03:54 PM
ugly shelter dog gets eye surgery
Photo: Rescue Dogs Dream, Inc.

A story of heartbreak for one Orlando shelter dog has turned into one of hope.

The pup, known as Dutchess, moved into Orange County Animal Services in Orlando during the 2022 holiday season because of a landlord issue, according to local news station Fox 35 Orlando.

However, she had difficulty finding a family when she arrived due to facial deformities under her eyes — small bumps on the bottom of her eyelids.

"It doesn't affect her in any way except one: people cannot seem to get past it," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "The heartbreaking part is that Dutchess absolutely adores everyone. She runs up to the kennel doors every day, excited for the new day, relentlessly optimistic."

Orange County Animal Services added in the post that not only did potential adopters walk by the dog's kennel without glancing at Dutchess, but some made harsh comments about the pet's appearance.

"She looks so ugly. What is that? What's wrong with her? Is she blind? How much is this gonna cost me? She'll never get adopted," were some of the comments the shelter heard, according to its Facebook post.

Thanks to this social media post from the facility, Dutchess found a way out of the shelter. Rescue Dogs Dream Inc. took the pet in and placed her in a foster home. Rescue Dogs Dream Inc. provided an update on the dog on Facebook shortly after she arrived, saying she had scarfed down a McDonald's cheeseburger and was "making herself right at home."

The rescue added that Dutchess would get surgery to remove the growths under her eyes after a veterinary surgeon "determined" the growths to be "uncomfortable for her."

RELATED Video: Lifeguards Rescue Tiny Dog from the Pacific Ocean After Pet Swims Out into Water Alone

On Dec. 27, the rescue added an update, saying that the surgery to remove the growths under Dutchess' eyes — later discovered to be dermoids, rare skin cysts that dogs can be born with — was successful.

Orange County Animal Services original post about Dutchess and her woes racked up thousands of interactions on social media and led to an outpouring of adoption applications.

After Dutchess' recovered from surgery, she joined her new family and was renamed Lena. The dog's new pet parents told Fox 35 Orlando that she "is the sweetest dog they have ever met."

"She now has a new Mom and Dad to spoil her rotten (Dad works from home), and she has a new brother to play with, in her privacy fenced yard," Rescue Dogs Dream Inc told the outlet. "She gets to go on hikes and adventures, and she is a cherished part of the family."

