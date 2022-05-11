Orlando Firefighters Rescue 8 Ducklings from Storm Drain and Reunite Baby Birds with Their Mom
Firefighters in Orlando, Florida, helped stuck ducklings reunite with their mother.
On Monday, the Orlando Fire Department shared photos of the heartwarming moment its crew members saved eight ducklings trapped in a storm drain.
"All eight ducklings were successfully rescued from this storm drain thanks to Firefighter Mcguire and the crew of Engine 4," the station wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Mcguire smiling and holding one of the ducklings.
"The crew stuck around to make sure that the babies were reunited with their mom," the post added.
Several community members praised the firefighters for the sweet moment in the comments.
"Thank you all for your kind hearts," one person wrote.
"Thank you for the successful animal rescue!" a user commented, while another individual added, "Engine 4 is the hero of the bird world and bird lovers everywhere!"
This wasn't the only animal rescue the team of firefighters completed this month. Last week, the department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue of three dogs from a local house fire.
A different baby bird recently received extra help after getting kicked out of its nest. In late April, a bald eagle with a nest on the Channel Islands of California accidentally knocked one of its eaglets out of the nest. Thankfully, ecologists monitor bald eagle nests on the Channel Islands and witnessed the incident. After determining it was safe to briefly handle the baby bird, ecologists placed the animal back in its nest without issue.