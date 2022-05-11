Crew members from the Orlando Fire Department rescued the ducklings and "stuck around" to make sure that the little birds found their mother

Orlando Firefighters Rescue 8 Ducklings from Storm Drain and Reunite Baby Birds with Their Mom

Firefighters in Orlando, Florida, helped stuck ducklings reunite with their mother.

On Monday, the Orlando Fire Department shared photos of the heartwarming moment its crew members saved eight ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All eight ducklings were successfully rescued from this storm drain thanks to Firefighter Mcguire and the crew of Engine 4," the station wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Mcguire smiling and holding one of the ducklings.

"The crew stuck around to make sure that the babies were reunited with their mom," the post added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

duckling Credit: Orlando Fire Department/Facebook

Several community members praised the firefighters for the sweet moment in the comments.

"Thank you all for your kind hearts," one person wrote.

"Thank you for the successful animal rescue!" a user commented, while another individual added, "Engine 4 is the hero of the bird world and bird lovers everywhere!"

This wasn't the only animal rescue the team of firefighters completed this month. Last week, the department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue of three dogs from a local house fire.