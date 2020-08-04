On July 22, Orlando Bloom confirmed that his pet had died after being missing for a week

Orlando Bloom Says Losing Dog Mighty Was 'Good' for Katy Perry to See His Determination

Orlando Bloom is finding the silver lining in saying goodbye to his dog Mighty.

In a recent interview with the Mirror, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, shared that losing his beloved companion may have brought something positive to his relationship with pregnant fiancée Katy Perry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was probably good for Katy to see me go to the lengths that I went to, to try and find him," Bloom explained. "Mighty was the physical, outward representation of my heart."

He continued, "He was a gift to me from Katy and he traveled everywhere with me and it’s going to make me cry, so I don’t want to talk about it too much because I miss him very, very much."

On July 22, Bloom confirmed that his pet had died after being missing for a week.

He shared a tribute to his late pup on Instagram, including footage of new ink he got on his chest in honor of Mighty. The new tattoo includes the dog's name with an ace of spades symbol enclosed in a heart.

"Mighty’s on the other side now," Bloom began the emotional caption. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar."

Image zoom Orlando Bloom and his dog Mighty Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Image zoom Orlando Bloom Instagram

Bloom has continued to look for the positive in the situation, telling the Mirror that perhaps Mighty was making room for the actor's daughter, who he and Perry are expecting this summer.

"Funnily enough, [Mighty has] probably made way for this little girl who is coming into my life soon," he said.

Bloom also revealed that he and the singer, 35, have considered having the baby at home.

"Everything is on the table, because it needs to be. And Katy’s sister had both of her children that way. For the moment, we’re taking it day-by-day," he told the outlet.

Bloom is already a dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, but the baby on the way will be the first for Perry — and a new adventure for the Lord of the Rings actor in a very special way, too.