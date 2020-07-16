Mighty disappeared while out in Montecito, California, according to Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom Reveals His Dog Mighty Is Missing: 'My Heart Is Already Broken'

Orlando Bloom is searching for his canine companion.

On Wednesday, the Carnival Row star, 43, revealed on his Instagram that his dog, Mighty, is missing after the pooch was last seen in Montecito, California.

Asking his followers for tips on his furry friend's whereabouts, Bloom said that Mighty "is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward."

Bloom added a note urging fans to "please only send REAL INFO," explaining, "my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury."

Bloom welcomed Mighty into his home in 2017 when he was separated from now-fiancée Katy Perry, who is currently expecting her first child with the star.

Fans initially thought the dog was actually the pop star's teacup poodle, Nugget, due to their similar appearances, but photographs of the two holding different pups later proved otherwise. The identical-looking dogs began hanging out together after Bloom and Perry, 35, rekindled their romance.

In 2018, Perry posted a sweet photo of the two sharing a bath, captioning the shot, “Couple O’ rugrats Nugget N’ Mighty."

Perry also shared a cute screenshot of herself and Bloom having a FaceTime conversation with their dogs last year. "together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️," she wrote in the caption.

News of Mighty's disappearance comes almost three months after the death of Perry's beloved cat, Kitty Purry.

The “Never Worn White” singer made the sad announcement in April, writing on her Instagram that her feline friend has gone up to “catnip heaven.”

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many,” Perry shared, alongside a series of throwback photos of the songstress holding her cat in her arms.