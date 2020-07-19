Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Broken Wide Open' as His Dog Mighty Remains Missing: 'I Feel Powerless'

"The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now," Orlando Bloom said

Orlando Bloom is praying for the return of his dog, Mighty.

On Sunday, the Carnival Row actor, 43, shared a heartbreaking post about his canine companion, who went missing last week in Montecito, California.

"I don't recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open," Bloom wrote alongside a series of photos of him and Mighty on Instagram. "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare."

"I feel powerless," the star added. "Maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣"

Bloom also told his fans and followers to "cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised."

"Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love," he said. "Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him."

"Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣," Bloom concluded his post.

Image zoom Orlando Bloom and his dog Mighty Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Bloom revealed on Wednesday that Mighty went missing and was last seen in Montecito. The father-to-be said the pup "is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward."

He also added a note urging fans to "please only send REAL INFO," explaining, "my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury."