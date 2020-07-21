Orlando Bloom Continues Search for His Lost Dog Mighty, Missing 1 Week: 'It’s Been Heartbreaking'

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's canine companion has now been missing for a week

Orlando Bloom is still searching for his beloved canine companion, Mighty.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, shared more photos of his furry friend alongside information to help bring him home, as he's now been missing for a week.

"Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scour the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighborhood," he began his post.

He continued to thank the local community for "kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night," before adding, "It’s day 7 and he’ll need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who’s unaware that he’s missing is just taking care of a 'lost dog'."

He concluded: "If that’s the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information only plz 8054059485/ 8056367662 🙏💙🙏#lostdog"

Speaking to the Santa Barbara News-Press, Bloom said that Mighty is not normally out of his sight for more than a few minutes.

"He was playing in the yard behind the home where we’re staying. Another dog was around and I thought he would be playing with that dog,” the Carnival Row star said. “After about eight minutes, I started looking for him, and he had gone off on an adventure."

He added, "My two assumptions are he’s wandered off and gone down a ditch and can’t get himself out or someone has come across him and picked him up and is trying to take care of the little dog they’ve found. I’m not suggesting any malintent."

In a previous Instagram post on Sunday, Bloom wrote about his missing dog, writing, "I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣