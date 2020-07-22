Orlando Bloom Confirms Dog Mighty Has Died After Search, Honors Him with a New Tattoo

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," wrote Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is mourning his dog Mighty, revealing his pet has died after going missing a week ago.

On Wednesday morning, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, shared a tribute to his late pup on Instagram, including footage of new ink he got on his chest in honor of Mighty. The new tattoo includes the dog's name with an ace of spades symbol enclosed in a heart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mighty’s on the other side now," Bloom began the emotional caption. "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar."

"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he continued. "I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the manholes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."

The actor said he feels "grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion."

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond," wrote Bloom. "He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s."

Bloom also thanked his neighbors and community members for "allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks." He also showed appreciation for Dog Days Search & Rescue, a Simi Valley, California–based group who helped in the search.

"It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times," he wrote. "To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry, who is currently expecting her first child, re-posted his tattoo video on her own Instagram, sharing a sweet message to Mighty. "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts 💔," wrote Perry, 35.

Dog Days Search & Rescue shared news of the concluded search mission on Facebook, writing that informing a family that their pet was found dead is "one of the most excruciating things we have to experience."

"Today after a full week of searching for Orlando and Katy’s dog Mighty we had the painstaking experience of finding Mighty who had already passed over the rainbow bridge and then giving them the most horrible news," read the Tuesday night post. "Our team worked tirelessly with Mighty’s whole family every single day to search for him."

"Orlando has such a strong love and passion for his little boy Mighty and when he spoke about him you could just feel the emotion and love in every word," the searchers continued. "This is not how we hope or envision for any rescue we become involved with to end. It has left a hole in our hearts that can not be repaired and we never even had the chance to meet this miraculous pup."

Image zoom Orlando Bloom and Mighty

Dog Days explained that the grief Bloom and Perry are currently enduring is "one we wouldn’t wish on anybody."

"The only positive thing we can say is that today’s events of finding Mighty will allow his family to have closure and hopefully soon start the healing process," read the post. "Orlando and Katy you are in our thoughts tonight. Please join us in lighting a candle to help Mighty and his journey over the bridge."