Shoppers Call This Pet Hair Removal Tool a 'Miracle Machine' for Clothes, Carpet, and Upholstery
While your furry friend is a joy to be around, the lingering pet hair they leave behind is less than ideal. Even if your pet is regularly groomed and brushed, there's little you can do to prevent cats and dogs from shedding. And now that holiday hosting is upon us, pet owners need a quick and easy tool to rid their homes of pet hair before entertaining and for everyday cleaning.
Introducing the Ordora Pet Hair Remover, which Amazon shoppers swear by because it picks up pet hair from furniture in one fell swoop. Unlike most pet hair removers, this roller doesn't use sticky adhesives that lose their grip after just a few swipes. The tool traps lint and pet hair in its hidden waste compartment, so all you have to do is empty the chamber once you've cleaned your furniture, clothing, or area rug. And the best part? The pet hair remover is currently on sale for $25.
The Ordora roller has garnered the approval of over 6,300 Amazon shoppers because it effectively grabs hair from most surfaces. One reviewer called it a "miracle machine," and another said it "works like a dream."
"I just have to say, this contraption is a lifesaver," a shopper wrote. "I don't have to rush to drag out my vacuum every time I have company — I just grab this and give our microfiber sofa a quick once over. It works so well, my friends have asked how I manage to make it look like I don't have a furry friend living here! I also use it on dining chairs and pet beds. It's fantastic!"
Even though $25 might sound pricey for a pet hair removal tool, several reviewers say it's "worth the investment" because it's reusable, unlike single-use roller sheets. You can also clean the roller brush with a damp cloth to maintain a like-new quality. Plus, it comes in four fun colors.
If you need an efficient tool that gets rid of pet hair in a flash before your holiday party, grab this popular pet hair remover at Amazon that will arrive before Christmas if you order now.
