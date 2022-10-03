Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'

Whale-watching boats observed over a dozen orca whales confront two humpbacks for three hours

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 02:36 PM
ORCAS, HUMPBACKS CLASH IN TENSE ENCOUNTER
Photo: Mollie Naccarato, Sooke Coastal Explorations, PWWA

Crew members with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) observed a rare, aggressive confrontation between a group of Bigg's orca whales and a pair of humpback whales spotted in the waters near the western Canada-U.S. border.

On Sept. 29, crew members on an Eagle Wing Tours whale-watching boat encountered the orcas first. The boat discovered around 15 orca whales "being unusually active at the surface," according to a PWWA press release.

Another whale-watching boat discovered two humpback whales interacting with the orcas shortly afterward, the association added.

"According to observers who came and went throughout the day, the encounter included an astonishing three hours of breaching, tail-slapping, and loud vocalizations before all of the whales disappeared into the fog, keeping the outcome of the melee a mystery," the PWWA said in its release.

The encounter happened in the Juan de Fuca Strait, about 25 miles west of Victoria, British Columbia in Canada, and Port Angeles, Washington, according to the PWWA.

The association's executive director, Erin Gless, told the CBC that while it's "very common" for their boats to encounter both species of whales, spotting groups of both engaged "in the middle of a brawl" is much rarer.

ORCAS, HUMPBACKS CLASH IN TENSE ENCOUNTER
Mollie Naccarato, Sooke Coastal Explorations, PWWA

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it because it was absolutely unbelievable," Mollie Naccarato, a captain and naturalist with Sooke Coastal Explorations on Canada's Vancouver Island, told the CBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At first, the orcas seemed to be chasing the humpbacks," she said. "But then when there was space between them, the humpbacks would go back toward the orcas."

Naturalists with the PWWA identified some of the orca whales involved in the scuffle and the two humpbacks, who they know as BCX1948 "Reaper" and BCY1000 "Hydra," according to a statement. Gless told the CBC that the orca whales could be seen circling the two humpbacks and nipping at their flippers and tails.

The orcas involved in the encounter often hunt marine mammals like seals, sea lions, and porpoises, and occasionally larger prey like humpback whales.

ORCAS, HUMPBACKS CLASH IN TENSE ENCOUNTER
Mollie Naccarato, Sooke Coastal Explorations, PWWA

The PWWA stated that while the association "has not documented any fatal orca attacks on humpback whales in the Salish Sea," increases in both species' populations in the area could lead to more frequent confrontations.

"Orcas are the only natural predator that humpback whales have in this region," Gless told the CBC. "Even though humpback whales can get to be the size of a school bus, a group of very experienced hunters can attack [them]."

Whale-watching boats in the area are hopeful they will encounter the two humpbacks again before the animals swim south for their annual winter migration, the association wrote in its release. The orca whales involved in the encounter do not migrate and can be seen in the area year-round, according to the PWWA.

Related Articles
Humpback whale
Humpback Whales Share Songs Between Pods in the Pacific Ocean, According to New Research
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
killer whales attacking shark video
WATCH: Shark Week Shares the First Drone Footage of Orca Whales Hunting a Great White Shark
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Lat 35 Racing
All-Women Rowing Team Breaks World Record Crossing the Pacific from San Francisco to Hawaii
NOAA untangles whale
Rescuers Free Humpback Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear While Her Calf Looks on — Watch Video
Divers and Whale
Free Divers Have Close Encounter with Baby Humpback Whale in Tahiti: 'We Were All so Stoked'
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
dev patel
Real-Life Celebrity Heroes
grand turk island
Oceans Have Saved Us from the Worst of Climate Change So Far — Now We Must Save the Oceans
Kavachi, underwater volcano eruption
'Sharkcano,' Active Pacific Ocean Volcano Where Sharks Live in Acidic Water, Erupts: NASA
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Area 51
The Storming of Area 51: A Covert Journey to the Heart of America's Worst-Kept Secret
donald trump
Recapping President Donald Trump's Four Years in Office