A Family of Orangutans Has Formed a Special Bond with the Otters Who Share Their Zoo Enclosure

An orangutan with a family of otters at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium

Neighborly love!

A group of orangutans living at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium is sharing a home with a family of Asian small-clawed otters — and they’re all getting along swimmingly!

The close relationship between the animals is on display in a series of photos shared by the zoo, which shows the two species happily co-existing and interacting with another.

Of course, in addition to being adorable, the decision to house the family of three orangutans — father Ujian, 24, mother Sara, 15, and their 3-year-old son Berani — together with the otters, who live in the river that runs through the primates’ enclosure, has a practical purpose.

Zoo spokesman Mathiew Goedefroy said that the primates “must be entertained, occupied, challenged and kept busy mentally, emotionally and physically at all times,” according to the Daily Mail. To further illustrate his point, he also pointed out that orangutans and humans share 97 percent of their DNA.

An orangutan greeting an otter at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium Pairi Daiza / Caters News

In addition to keeping them entertained with “mind games, riddles, puzzles, and other stuff to train their intelligence,” living with other species is a key part of their “enrichment.”

“The otters really enjoy getting out of the water on the orangutan island to go and play with their big, furry friends,” Goedefroy continued, noting that Berani and Ujian, in particular, have “developed a very special bond with their neighbors.”

“It makes life more fun and interesting for both animal species, which makes it a very successful experiment,” he added.

The orangutan family has been living at the zoo since 2017, the Daily Mail reported.