Orangutans, which are classified as great apes, share 96.4% of human genes, according to the World Wildlife Fund

WATCH: Orangutan Tries on Sunglasses After Tourist Accidentally Drops Pair in Zoo Enclosure

Orangutans at an Indonesian zoo are proving that fashion is certainly a primal instinct.

On Sunday, TikTok user Lola Testu uploaded a video to the social media app, which shows an orangutan trying on her sunglasses after she accidentally dropped them into the primate's enclosure at the zoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video has over 44 million views, more than 11 million likes, and over 161,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Testu — who goes by the username @minorcrimes on the platform — captioned the clip, "so I'm down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story."

At the beginning of the clip, a large primate in the enclosure slowly notices the pair of dropped sunglasses before it makes its way over to the fallen accessory. As the orangutan picks up the object, a voice offscreen can be heard saying, "Oh no, don't eat it."

The curious animal then glances at the circular sunglasses before it puts them up to their eyes. "She's putting them on," the same voice can be heard exclaiming through laughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Orangutan sunglasses Credit: Newsflare

As the clip transitions, the primate is then seen sitting with a smaller orangutan. The larger animal puts the glasses on upside down. The smaller of the two animals also attempts to retrieve the eyewear but is unsuccessful.

The video concludes with the orangutan throwing the sunglasses back at the zoo guests watching the amusing incident, as a zookeeper — who is off-camera — tosses some leaves to the primate as a reward for returning the item.

RELATED VIDEO: Rescued Orangutan with Fear of Heights Learns How to Climb Tree

In the post's comments section, many couldn't get over the adorable clip and how the animal knew what to do with the sunglasses.

"These animals are so damn smart," one user said as another jokingly added, "I swear they can talk but just don't want to pay taxes."

According to the World Wildlife Fund, orangutans, classified as great apes, share 96.4% of human genes.