Breastfeeding Zookeeper Teaches Struggling Orangutan Mom How to Nurse

"The whole time, she just kept watching me curiously," Whitlee Turner, a zookeeper with the Metro Richmond Zoo, said

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 30, 2023 03:43 PM
orangutan who learned to breastfeed by watching a zookeeper
Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo

Being a mom didn't come naturally for Zoe the orangutan, orphaned when she was only nine months old.

Her first baby, Taavi, had to be hand raised by the staff at the Metro Richmond Zoo, Virginia's largest zoological park.

So when Zoe delivered her second baby on December 12, 2022, the zoo's veterinarian came up with a plan to kickstart the ape's maternal instincts — asking zookeeper and new mom Whitlee Turner to demonstrate how she breastfeeds her son Caleb in front of the orangutan.

Turner was happy to try and help and said Zoe was "watching me curiously" the whole time.

"I just had my breastfeeding bra on, and I was able to show [Zoe] everything with zero modesty. I wanted her to be able to see the whole process because orangutans don't wear shirts. I wanted her to be able to see my breasts and see Caleb and be able to see him rooting and looking for it and the latch," Turner explained.

orangutan who learned to breastfeed by watching a zookeeper
Metro Richmond Zoo

"With my bra down, I was very exaggerated when I put him on so that [Zoe] could see that the baby goes here. The whole time I was talking to her and pointing at her, pointing at the baby, pointing at her breasts. And when Caleb was latched, I was showing it to her, making sure that she saw the important part."

"The whole time, she just kept watching me curiously. She didn't immediately breastfeed her baby, but she was definitely watching the whole time," Whitlee said, adding: "I think it was really special being able to share this with [Zoe] and help her in her journey. Whether it was an orangutan or a human, I just want to be able to help any new mom."

Less than 24 hours after Turner's demonstration, Zoe started nursing her new baby for the first time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's an ongoing learning curve for the orangutan, who was taught how to hold a baby using a stuffed toy. Lead zookeeper Jessica Gring helped Zoe practice with the toy almost daily in the months leading up to the primate's due date.

"I would have [the stuffed animal] so it was going around my waist and around my neck just like a baby would be clinging on to [Zoe's] side," Gring explained.

orangutan who learned to breastfeed by watching a zookeeper
Metro Richmond Zoo

In the months leading up to Zoe giving birth, she was also shown videos of orangutan mothers caring for their young to help the primate understand what to do with a new baby.

The zoo said Zoe and her unnamed baby boy are healthy and bonding well.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Breastfeeding Daughter Esti After Two Breast Lifts: 'Incredible to Me'
Orangutan grabbing bottle
Crafty L.A. Zoo Orangutan Makes a Tool to Pick Up Baby Bottle Dropped Near Its Enclosure
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene Admits Her Breastfeeding Journey Was 'One of the Worst Experiences in the Beginning'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceot3ouOz7P/?hl=en ashleygraham Verified tired. but we’re here 🤍
Ashley Graham Defends Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Twins amid People Saying 'How to Feed Your Child'
It’s love week and we’re definitely feeling it over here
What Do Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby's Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties Mean? Lactation Expert Explains
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Tongue, Cheek and Lip Tie and Jaundice
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties
Arleta Ramirez breastfeeding
Breastfeeding Mom Ordered to Bottle-Feed in Child Custody Dispute: 'Why Are They Forcing Me?'
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Twins Malachi and Roman Have Grown on Their First Birthday
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Her Twins Have Grown as She Celebrates Their First Birthday
orangutan
Critically Endangered Orangutan Gives Birth at Oregon Zoo: 'We're All Pretty Excited'
orangutan
Oregon Zoo Names Its Baby Orangutan After One of Dolly Parton's Most Famous Songs
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Andean Bear Cubs Born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
Rare Andean Bear Gives Birth to Two 'Active and Vocal' Cubs at the Smithsonian's National Zoo
bibi the hippo
Meet Fritz! Fiona the Hippo's Brother Officially Has a Name After Cincinnati Zoo Holds Fan Vote
N.J. zoo welcomes baby zebras born just weeks apart
Baby Zebra Boom! New Jersey Zoo Welcomes Two Zebra Foals Born Weeks Apart
Emily Calandrelli
Nursing Mother's 'Awful' TSA Experience Sparks New Breastfeeding Bill for Traveling Parents
Ashley Graham Reveals She Combo Feeds Twins as She Opens Up About 'Stressful' Breastfeeding Journey
Ashley Graham Reveals She Combo Feeds Twins, Opens Up About 'Stressful' Breastfeeding Journey