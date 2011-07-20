Oprah Takes Her Dog to Work – and Prepares Her Meals!

Not one to sit still, even over the holidays, Oprah Winfrey has already started her year with a milestone. The talk show host and media mogul launched her new cable network, OWN, on Jan. 1.

One program in the lineup is All Access Pass: Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes, a reality show that follows Winfrey during the ultimate season of the talk show that made her a household name. And tagging along for that ride is Sadie, Winfrey’s blonde cocker spaniel.

It has been nearly two years since Sadie became Winfrey’s “new baby,” and though she’s a lot bigger than when we first met her, she’s still Mommy’s little girl. Sadie sits with Winfrey in the back seat of the car on the way to the office, and while the media mogul prepares a frozen banana smoothie for herself, she doesn’t let Sadie go hungry.

“Sadie’s having beef and chicken!” Winfrey calls out as she prepares a bowl of meat for her prized pup. “Sadie – too hot, hold on. [I’ll] cool it down for you.”

