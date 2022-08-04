Sea Turtles Born in Florida Are All Females Due to State's Rising Temperatures, Scientists Say

Scientists studying sea turtle hatchlings and eggs have found no male baby sea turtles on Florida beaches for the past four years

By
Published on August 4, 2022 06:25 PM
Baby turtle doing her first steps to the ocean.
Photo: Getty

Only female sea turtles have hatched on Florida's coasts over the past four years, according to animal experts.

Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, says higher temperatures are to blame for the concerning trend.

"Scientists that are studying sea turtle hatchlings and eggs have found no boy sea turtles, so only female sea turtles for the past four years," Zirkelbach told Reuters.

The discovery is not limited to Florida. Zirkelbach told the news organization that researchers in Australia have also documented similar findings, with an estimated 99% of the country's turtles born female over the past few years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In turtles, sex is determined after fertilization, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The temperature of developing eggs is what determines whether the offspring hatch as males or females. The occurrence is known as temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD).

If a mother turtle's eggs incubate below 27.7° Celsius (81.86° Fahrenheit), the turtle hatchlings will be male, according to NOAA. But if the eggs incubate above 31° Celsius (88.8° Fahrenheit), the hatchlings will be female.

When temperatures fluctuate during incubation, a sea turtle nest might hatch a mix of males and females, according to the organization.

Sadly, the noted disparity between the sea turtle sexes correlates to an uncertain future for the species.

"Over the years, you're going to see a sharp decline in their population because we just don't have the genetic diversity," Melissa Rosales Rodriguez, a sea turtle keeper, told Reuters. "We don't have the male-to-female ratio needed in order to be able to have successful breeding sessions."

Related Articles
condors
Scientists Uncover First Known Cases of California Condors Born Through Asexual Reproduction
Smithsonian Zoo Pandas
The National Zoo Celebrates 50 'Exciting' Years of Caring for Pandas and Saving the Species
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Kempel Family
'Devoted' Dad and Mom of 7 — Including Quintuplets! — Reveal Reality of Their 'Chaotic' Yet 'Blessed' Life
Card Placeholder Image
Rare Fuzzy-Wuzzy Frogmouth Born at Seattle Zoo
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Sea turtle release
Georgia Rescue Celebrates First Public Release in 2 Years by Returning Turtle Duo to the Ocean
Sea turtle acupucture
Rescue Sea Turtle in National Aquarium's Care Receives Acupuncture to Treat Injured Jaw
TobyKeith
TobyKeith the 21-Year-Old Chihuahua Named the Oldest Living Dog by Guinness World Records
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Sea turtle release
15 Young Turtles Released Into Ocean After Successful Recovery at Baltimore's National Aquarium
wind energy
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It's Too Late
Gisele Bündchen Rescues a Sea Turtle Trapped in Trash on the Beach
Gisele Bündchen Rescues 'Beautiful' Stranded Sea Turtle Trapped in Fishing Net: Watch!
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtle
30 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Cape Cod Sent to National Aquarium for Recovery