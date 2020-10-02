The quiz has three different interactive tests, which will assess your dog’s learning, memory, and navigation skills

Test Your Dog’s Intelligence with This Fun and Easy Online 'Doggy IQ' Quiz

It’s time to find out if your dog is a canine scholar or just a really good boy!

"Doggy IQ" is a brand-new online test for dogs, which was created in collaboration with canine intelligence researcher Dr. Rosalind Arden, a research associate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, who has been examining the intelligence of man’s best friend for years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, unlike more traditional IQ tests, this online quiz from pet treats and dental care brand Greenies takes a more playful approach.

"Not totally scientific," a disclaimer on the website reads. "Intelligence is no way linked to [the] ability to be a good doggy who loves it when their belly is rubbed. Yes you do. Yes you do."

Even better, the test is quick and easy!

The quiz takes about 15 minutes to complete and only requires a few everyday items: a handful of doggy treats, 3 plastic cups, 2 chairs, and a blanket. The quiz's three interactive tests assess your dog’s learning, memory, and navigation skills —and each activity also provides dogs and their owners with an opportunity to have fun with each other.

And no matter what the results, every test-taker will receive a rebate on their next oral care product from Greenies — with the exact amount being tied to each dog’s score.

RELATED VIDEO: Therapy Dog Gets Caught Stealing Donations from Toy Drive at Police Station

"Dog owners know that our four-legged friends don't always make the best decisions, like thinking your socks are a chew toy or that standing right behind you is a smart place to be," Craig Neely, vice president of marketing at Mars Petcare, said in a press release.