Threatened Greater One-Horned Rhino Population Hits New High After Pandemic Kept Visitors Away

A male Indian Rhino grazing on a field in the outskirts of the Chitwan National Park in southern Nepal

The greater one-horned rhino is making a comeback.

According to officials in India, the number of the once near-extinct animal has reached a new high, hitting 4,014 individuals per the country's biannual survey.

The specific species of rhino can only be found in India and Nepal. Officials for the Indian state of Assam, which is home to 70 percent of the world's greater one-horned rhino population, recorded an increase of 274 rhinos in its biannual rhino census, which was delayed because of the pandemic.

The significant growth is attributed to a "baby boom" due, in part, to the lack of visitors amid the pandemic as most protected areas were closed to the public.

Large populations of the greater one-horned rhino were also recorded in other National Parks like Nepal's Chitwan National Park which counted 694 rhinos as well as Jaldapara National Park in India, tallying 287 rhinos. India's Orang National Park listed there being 125 rhinos in their care.

"For a species that was once perilously close to extinction, numbering fewer than 100 individuals, this recovery is truly remarkable," said Nina Fascione, executive director of the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) in a release.

IRF names the Indian and Nepalese governments as the main factors behind the growing population mainly due to their efforts to create space for rhinos to breed and prevent poaching deaths.

The Assam state government has made notable expansions to its Kaziranga National Park over the last three years. Plans were announced earlier this year to perform a similar measure with Orang National Park. The initiative, which was assisted by the IRF, is meant to offer rhinos more open space to breed. Rhino-bearing protected areas are closed to visitors during the mating season.

"The end result of all of these programs is more space for rhinos and more rhino calves being born," said Fascione.