Athing Mu got her dream dog, a pug, after winning two gold medals for track events at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu Is Ready For Her Next Big Competition with Help From Her Pug

In 2021, track star Athing Mu's dreams came true: she won two Olympic gold medals and became the pet parent to a pug.

"I wanted a pug for so long. I think probably since fourth grade, I wanted to get a pug," Mu, 20, told PEOPLE.

The moment finally arrived for Mu last summer after she won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics — one for the women's 800-meter race and the other for the women's 4×400-meter relay. Following her big wins in Japan, Mu returned to her hometown of Trenton, New Jersey, where she was treated to a celebration in honor of her success at the Olympics. Mu's brother surprised her at the event with a pug she named Bentley.

"I cried, and I didn't even care about anything else that was going on," Mu said of her reaction to the new pet.

Since then, Bentley has quickly become an essential part of Mu's life and a constant source of support and amusement.

"My life has changed so much from Tokyo, so it's just been a lot to adjust to, and I think even at this point right now, I'm still adjusting," Mu said. "So on trough days where I'm like, 'Ugh, this is way too much.' It is so nice to have Bentley and to come home to him and see him wagging his tail, excited to see me."

Bentley's ability to keep Mu relaxed and with his lovable demeanor helps the athlete stay level-headed in her day-to-day life and before big competitions. Mu is currently at the World Track & Field Championships, where she will compete in the women's 800-meter race, the same event she earned a gold medal for at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Most of the time, I'm very chill about big competitions. I think that's a good mindset to have, only because when you get there, it's going to be so amped up," Mu said of the event, which is taking place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-25.

Bentley helps Mu maintain this mindset by being his goofy, devoted self.

"His energy is either on 100, or it's on zero. There's no in-between. So he's going absolutely nuts, or he's sleeping and chilling all day," Mu said of her beloved dog.

Mu returns Bentley's affection by showering the pug with belly rubs, pup cups, and birthday parties.

For the canine's first birthday, Mu threw Bentley his own party with dog-friendly sweets and plenty of decorations.

"I just wanted to do something special. That was his little, mini-birthday party," Mu said of Bentley's bash. Next year, Mu plans to go even bigger with Bentley's birthday by buying him a mini Range Rover.