Olivia Culpo said she "never wanted to be this person" as she called out JetBlue about her dog allegedly being barred from the plane despite being pre-approved to fly, she claimed

Olivia Culpo Says Her Dog Oliver Was Not Allowed on Flight: 'Never Been an Issue' Before

Olivia Culpo is upset that she was unable to fly with her pet dog on a recent trip after previously bringing him along without issue.

On Friday, the 29-year-old model explained on her Instagram Story that she had to cancel a JetBlue Airlines flight because she said she was told her dog Oliver Sprinkles was not able to travel with her. Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey got the puppy in July 2020.

She posted a since-expired video of herself getting emotional, saying, per Business Insider and Fox Business: "I'm sure I'm not the only one who has had a crying escapade at the airport, but it's just the worst experience ever. And I just want to be able to go home," adding that she was on her way home to her parents, who have COVID-19.

"When both your parents have COVID and you're trying to get home to help them but suddenly your dog who was already pre-approved is not allowed to fly with you," the influencer wrote on one slide, according to the outlet.

"I have never wanted to be this person and I have always been the hugest @jetblue fan but I am just soooo so so upset right now," the former Miss USA added. "He has flown on this airline so many times and it's never been an issue."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a JetBlue spokesperson said that the company couldn't address specific claims but noted that "emotional support animals are no longer considered service animals by federal DOT directive."

"Speaking generally, JetBlue is committed to assisting customers who have a need to use trained service animals while traveling," JetBlue said. "At the same time, we are committed to following updated federal regulations prohibiting customers from bringing untrained or unqualified animals on board, including attempts to claim a pet is a trained service animal. At any time while traveling, our crewmembers may ask legally allowed questions and confirm the qualifications of a trained service animal."

Continued the statement, "We work to consistently enforce these policies, however, a customer may be stopped from proceeding with travel at any point if it is determined an animal does not meet the required qualifications."