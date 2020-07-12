Olivia Culpo and Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Welcome Home an Adorable New Puppy

Olivia Culpo is a dog mom!

On Friday, the model introduced her fans and followers to her and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's new puppy. "Listening to spa music on our way home 🧘‍♀️ Welcome home Oliver Sprinkles!!!! 🐶 @oliversprinkles," Culpo wrote alongside a selfie of herself with the curly-haired pup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Culpo also made sure to make Oliver his very own Instagram page, on which the star has already shared snippets of their new life together.

On Sunday, Culpo shared an adorable photo of Oliver wrapped in a towel after bath-time. "First bath was OK but definitely wouldn’t recommend," she captioned the photo, which was taken from Oliver's point of view.

McCaffrey has yet to share the news on his own social media, but the Carolina Panthers running back does follow the pup's new Instagram account. The NFL player's mother, Lisa, also follows the account.

Aside from becoming new pet parents, the couple has also stayed hard at work while social-distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Culpo recently revealed that McCaffrey photographed her recent Vogue India spread.

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with McCaffrey in December, saying she was "grateful" for the new man in her life. “We have so much in common,” she said.

Of her bond with McCaffrey, she added, “It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful.”