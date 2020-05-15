Olivia Culpo Wants You to Spend Your Weekend with a Big Group of Happy, Talented Dogs

Dog lovers are in for a sweet surprise this weekend.

NBC is airing its 4th annual Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina. The California dog show will air on NBC on Sunday, May 17, 8 pm – 10 pm ET/PT.

Surrounded by Hollywood, the show, which took place and was filmed earlier this year, merges major star power with superstar canine talent. Viewers can expect to see Olivia Culpo, Doug the Pug, Bo Derek, and more in the audience taking in all the wagging tails and award-winning walks.

For Culpo, the 4th annual Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina was her first major dog show.

"I am most looking forward to understanding how all of this works. I can’t wait to see how happy the dogs are, how the dogs and their owners/handlers interact, and to see how all of their hard work and training comes to fruition in these moments," Culpo told PEOPLE ahead of the show.

Pet parents can expect to catch all the same excitement on Sunday's premiere airing of the show. Close to 2,000 dogs competed in the Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina this year, but only one took home the title of Best in Show.

Cuplo, 28, is excited for viewers to see which canine was crowned the champion, but admits, when it comes to dog shows, she is a much better spectator than judge.

"I really do love all dogs though. I would be the worst judge because every dog here is a winner to me," she said, adding later her personal Best in Show pick "would have to go to the German shepherd because I grew up with German shepherds."

The fashion influencer is still a mom to one "pretty old" German shepherd.

"I have always had an affinity for German shepherds, they are just so protective, and I have so many stories about them truly saving our lives as kids," she said.

Along with her current German shepherd, Culpo also has a rescue dog who enjoys being "quirky" with her senior canine.

While Culpo's pets won't be at a dog show, plenty of other pooches will be — and dogs (and pets) of all shapes, sizes, ages, and breeds are encouraged to join their families and take in all the animal talent that Culpo got to see live.

Viewers can expect celebrities, canines, red carpets, and the return of co-hosts award-winning TV personality John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst David Frei.