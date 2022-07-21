An An, World's Oldest Male Giant Panda, Dead at 35
On Thursday, the oldest male giant panda in captivity died at the age of 35 in Hong Kong.
According to the Associated Press, Ocean Park, a marine mammal park in Hong Kong, decided to euthanize An An after a decline in his health. China gifted An An, who lived longer than any other male giant panda in captivity, to Hong Kong in 1999. The animal spent most of his life at Ocean Park, where he was a favorite among locals and tourists.
"Ocean Park is deeply saddened to announce the loss of An An," Ocean Park shared in a statement. "An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the park. He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike."
"An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35 — the equivalent of 105 years in human age," the statement continued.
Paulo Pong, chairman of Ocean Park Corporation, added, "An An has brought us fond memories with numerous heart-warming moments. His cleverness and playfulness will be dearly missed."
In the days before his death, An An stopped eating solid foods and started acting lethargic. The animal was also suffering from high blood pressure.
Veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda about how to proceed with An An's care. They ultimately decided to euthanize An An to prevent further suffering.
The dearly missed panda came to Hong Kong with travel-mate Jia Jia, who died in 2016 at age 38.
Like An An, Jia Jia was also a notable panda because of age — Jia Jia was the oldest-ever panda in captivity, male or female.
The late female panda's health also declined drastically in her last days. Ocean Park euthanized Jia Jia in October 2016 and released a statement.
"She was a member of our family and she will be deeply missed, especially by the park's keepers who took care of her over the years," Ocean Park said in the 2016 statement. "This is a day we knew would eventually come, but it is nevertheless a sad day for everyone at the park."