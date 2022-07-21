An An, World's Oldest Male Giant Panda, Dead at 35

Giant panda An An eats food at Hong Kong Ocean Park on February 18, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Giant panda An An, the world's oldest male giant panda under human care, died at the age of 35 on Thursday morning at Hong Kong Ocean Park. An An was born in China's Sichuan Province and arrived in Hong Kong in 1999 along with a female giant panda Jia Jia as a gift from the mainland.

Credit: Li Zhihua/China News Service via Getty