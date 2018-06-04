137 in Human Years: Thought to Be the Oldest Cat in the World, Rubble Celebrates His 30th Birthday

Is this the oldest domestic cat in the world? The lucky feline in the photo above has lived nine lives and then some.

Rubble, a long-haired ginger-and-white kitty living in the U.K., may just be the newest cat contender for the O.G. title. His owner, Michele Foster, recently celebrated her super-senior pet’s birthday in Exeter, Devon, reports Bored Panda.

SWNS

“He’s a lovely cat, although he has got a little grumpy in his old age,” said Foster. “He has plenty of life left in him yet, but I don’t think we will go down the Guinness World Record route as I am not sure he would like lots of people coming to see him or a fuss being made out of him.”

SWNS

“He is old now,” Foster explained, “and would not like too much attention or be hassled. We would prefer if he was just left to live out his old age in peace.”

According to Bored Panda, Foster, now 50, adopted Rubble in 1988, as a gift to herself for her 20th birthday. She says she was lonely at the time, living alone, and the then-kitten was part of a litter her sister’s friend was raising.

SWNS

Apparently, City Vets have been a huge help in keeping this forever-kitten healthy. Indeed, the veterinary hospital honored Rubble with a party that consisted of a free checkup, a bit of milk and some of his favorite cat food. The vet hospital says Rubble suffers from high blood pressure and takes regular medication for the condition.

The Daily Mail, who first reported on Rubble, says the cat is approximately 137 in human years! The fluffy Maine Coon-type cat is in tremendous condition for his age, and Shaun Moore of City Vets says he’s the oldest cat on the vet hospital books.

SWNS

The previous oldest cat on record was Scooter, a Siamese from Mansfield, Texas. He was given the title at the age of 30 by the Guinness Book of World Records in April 2016, but sadly passed away shortly thereafter.

The oldest cat ever, According to record books, was named Creme Puff. The pet lived with her owner Jake Perry in Austin, Texas, from August 3, 1967, to August 6, 2005 — exactly 38 years and three days.