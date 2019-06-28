Animal Rescue Group Wants Your Old Bras to Help Repair Shells of Injured Turtles  

Image zoom Carolina Waterfowl Rescue/Facebook

Turns out your old bra can help save a turtle’s life!

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, an animal rescue group based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, raised a stir online after putting out a request on social media this week for discarded bras.

“To all our bra wearing friends! When you discard one you no longer want please remove the eye closures from the fasteners for us! We use them to mend our turtle shells!” they wrote on Facebook, clarifying that they needed both sides of the closure.

The nonprofit shared in the post that they got the idea from the Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation in Independence, Iowa, which had previously posted on Facebook about how they use bra clasps and zip ties to help repair cracks in turtle shells.

In an interview with WBTV, Keevan Freitas of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, explained that they use glue, tape, wire and bra clasps to help bind together broken parts of a turtle’s shell.

“It acts like a little fixator, it’s the eyelets that we need,” Freitas told the outlet, adding that they “basically wire the shell together.”

When it’s time for the turtle to be released back into the wild, the glue holding everything together gets worn down, which allows the clasps to be easily removed.

“You can recycle something that would go into a landfill,” Freitas shared. “And I mean, they’re helping a turtle. Who wouldn’t want to help a turtle?”

Over the past month, the nonprofit has seen up to 40 turtles come in every week after being run over by cars, boats and lawnmowers, officials told the Charlotte Observer.

“80 percent of them are hit by cars,” Freitas told WBTV, adding that the majority of injuries come when it rains, as that’s when turtles like to lay eggs.

On Friday, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue went on to post a list of other items they need to help turtles.

“We have had an overwhelming response to out turtle posting!! Several people had asked for a turtle wish list. Here are a few items we need for turtle repair,” the group wrote on Facebook, sharing a list which also included earthworms, which they noted as the “most important,” romance lettuce, and fish tank filters.

Earlier in the summer, the rescue group posted another unusual request, asking for knitters to help make small nests for abandoned baby birds and rodents, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Officials told the outlet that the response to the unusual query was overwhelming, with people from across the county sending in thousands of tiny nests.