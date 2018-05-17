Oklahoma Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Pack of Dachshund Dogs

A woman in Oklahoma died after she was mauled by dachshund mixes allegedly belonging to a neighbor.

On Thursday, 52-year-old Tracy Garcia was attacked by a pack of seven dogs — all weighing less than 40 pounds and shorter than knee-length — near her home on Banyon Road in Ardmore, Oklahoma, reports KXII News 12.

“From what it appeared, about seven dogs had attacked her,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told Oklahoma News Four, adding that when authorities arrived on the scene, one of the dogs charged at them, and they ultimately had to shoot the canine.

“Unfortunately, yes, we had to shoot one dog,” Bryant told the outlet. “It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog.”

The remaining six dogs were euthanized at their owner’s request, according to KXII News 12.

Tracy Garcia Griffin - Hillcrest

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

According to the euthanasia technician, Amanda Dinwiddie, all of the dogs were standard dachshund – also known as sausage or weiner dogs – mixes, with six of the canines being a mix of dachshund and terrier, while the other was believed to be a border collie mix.

“A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund,” Dinwiddie told KXII-12. “They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short legged dogs and their coats.”

Dinwiddie added that the dogs — three of which were females and the other four males — “ranged from probably a year to about three years” old.

RELATED: 4-Year-Old Texas Boy Fatally Mauled in His Backyard by Family’s ‘Large Breed’ Dog

In addition, Dinwiddie said that the dogs did not have any visible health concerns, but noted that they were all infested with fleas and ticks.

KXII

“This is a bad situation, a very unfortunate situation,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN News.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims,” he added. “This is just a bad deal all the way around.”

According to KXII 12, Bryant says the incident, which is still under investigation, will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review.