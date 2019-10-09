Oklahoma Woman Shot by a Puppy After Yellow Labrador Gets Spooked by a Passing Train

Image zoom Molly the yellow lab Oklahoma News 4

An Oklahoma woman is currently recovering from her injuries after a dog accidentally stepped on a gun in the car she was in and shot her in the leg.

Following the freak accident last Thursday, Tina Springer was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, Enid News & Eagle reports. The Nash, OK. resident is expected to make a recovery.

Meanwhile, Molly, the yellow labrador who accidentally got her paws on the .22 caliber handgun, is back home with her owner Brent Parks — though he’ll likely be keeping a more watchful eye on his pup from now on.

The incident unfolded just after 2:30 p.m. last week while Parks, 79, was in the car with his caretaker, Springer, 44, and his dog Molly waiting for a train to pass in Enid, according to the local outlet.

Officers with the Enid Police Department showed up to the scene after receiving a 911 call from Parks who told them Springer had accidentally been shot by his 7-month-old puppy.

The Nash man told the emergency dispatch in the 911 call, obtained by Oklahoma News 4, that at the time of the incident, he was driving, Springer was in the passenger seat, and Molly was in the back.

As the train passed, Parks said Molly got spooked and jumped onto the vehicle’s folding center console which had his handgun underneath. From the yellow lab’s pressure, the handgun went on and unexpectedly fired into Springer’s left thigh.

During the emergency call, Springer could be heard whimpering in intense pain while Parks told the dispatcher that she was “bleeding pretty bad” and needed immediate help.

The dispatcher then encourages Parks to take off his belt and tie it around Springer’s thigh to stop the bleeding until first responders arrived.

“Come on, you’re tougher than that, I know,” Parks told Springer in the audio as she moaned from the pain.

The man reportedly told police that the gun isn’t normally loaded when he carries it, according to Enid News & Eagle.

Once authorities finally arrived, Springer was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery. She is expected to be fine, Oklahoma News 4 reports.

In the meantime, police have continued to investigate the incident and believe the cloth from the seat covers may have caused the gun to discharge after they got into its trigger well.

Police also told Oklahoma News 4 that they discovered three shell casings in the vehicle but are not sure if they all came from that incident.