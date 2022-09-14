Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead

The dog, which is an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix, has been returned to his owner

Published on September 14, 2022
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Photo: Oklahoma City Police Department/Facebook

A dog played a trick on the Oklahoma police officers that left some crying "wolf."

On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call about a wolf spotted near a local daycare, the department shared on Facebook. When authorities arrived on the scene, however, the wolf turned out to be something far tamer: a pet dog.

"The big bad wolf? More like a cuddly puppy," the police department wrote on social media about the encounter.

After the officers found the animal, they checked in with another police department, which had recently reported a missing pet matching the supposed wolf's description, and discovered the dog had a home. The mix-up wasn't totally wolf-less, the missing dog picked up near the daycare is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

"Sgt. Stanley w/help from its owner was able to convince the very cordial Canis lupus to join him in his squad car and pose for selfies," the department wrote in its Facebook post, alongside photos of the canine sitting in a squad car posing with smiling police officers.

The authorities confirmed the dog "was safely reunited with its owner" after the police picked up the pet.

Oklahoma City Police Department/Facebook
Oklahoma City Police Department/Facebook

This dog-wolf mix is not the only missing pup found by law enforcement this week. On Sunday, Farrah the golden retriever was found near Cripple Creek, Colorado, after three months away from home.

According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a rural area. The dog ran from the chaos of the accident, disappearing into the wilderness nearby.

Even though Farrah was on her own for weeks, her owner, Taylor Salazar, knew the dog was alive because people in the area where Farrah vanished had surveillance footage of the golden retriever on their property or spotted the dog in person.

It appeared Farrah would continue to evade attempts to rescue her until a dispatcher from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office got an idea. The dispatcher knew the sheriff's office's unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) team was planning a training mission with their drone, KRDO reported, so they lined up for Farrah to be part of the search.

Golden Retriever Missing for Month Found by Colorado Sherff's Office Using Drone
Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado/Facebook

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted the training in the area where Farrah went missing, with Salazar on hand, and quickly found success.

"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!" the Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook about the drone training session turned rescue mission.

After deputies located Farrah, Salazar lured the golden retriever back to safety with chicken, per KRDO.

