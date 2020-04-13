Oklahoma Museum Closed Due to Coronavirus Looking for Pen Pals for Its Lonely Garden Cats

Image zoom Philbrook Museum

The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, wants you to become pen pals with their garden cats amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The cats are lonely and would love to hear from you. Write them a letter and they’ll write back,” the museum shared on Facebook.

Any willing participates can write a letter to the two felines, Cleo and Perilla, from April 12 through April 26 and expect to hear back from them.

According to the museum’s website, Cleo and Perilla are just two of the three cats that live and “work” in the Philbrook’s gardens.

“They help with pest control and the guests love them. Our cats live a lavish life with heat in the winter and A/C in the summer,” the site reads. “Keep an eye out and your camera ready on your next visit. They’re quite used to the paw-parazzi at this point.”

“Perilla is the one who’s really in charge. Happy to sit around most of the day and let others do the work, she’s not only treated like royalty, she acts like it too,” the descriptions adds. “Favorite historical figure: Cleopatra.”

Cleo, whose full name is Cleome, is the youngest of the trio and likes to keep to herself, the museum said.

“Cleome was dropped here as a kitten. We’ve raised her like our own ever since,” the museum writes. “Don’t be fooled by that sweet little face, she’s a hunter at heart. All of our cats provide a certain level of pest control. Cleome seems to think it’s a competition. Favorite movie: The Terminator.”

The museum is known for its expansive formal gardens inspired by Villa Lante, an Italian country estate north of Rome. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, the museum was forced to close its doors and gardens to the public on March 16 until further notice.

“Our team will continue to monitor the situation daily and share updates including when we will reopen,” museum officials shared on their website. “We strive every day to make a more creative and connected community. This is not just because of a building and 25 acres of grounds. We can and will continue this mission through every platform available to us.”

