Oklahoma Firefighters Rescue Man and Cat From Tree After Owner's Failed Attempt to Save Feline

An Oklahoma man and his cat both ended up a tree after a failed rescue attempt.

According to UPI, a man attempted to save his feline after the pet climbed up a tree near their Tulsa home and got stuck.

Unfortunately, for the pet owner, the cat's perch in the tree was higher than expected. After scaling the tree to reach his feline, the man found he, too, was unsure how to return to the ground safely.

In response to this predicament, someone called the Tulsa Fire Department for help getting both the man and his cat down from the towering tree.

"Around 3:45 pm, Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon crew responded to a rescue near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street. Apparently, a cat climbed high up into a tree. Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely," the fire department shared in a June 25 Facebook post.

"When Captain Hancock and crew arrived and accessed the scene, they requested that Captain Jacob Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew respond to utilize their aerial device," the post continued. "Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial, so Firefighter Jayme Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue."