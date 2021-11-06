Oklahoma Dog Missing Since Halloween Rescued from Storm Drain by Firefighters

The "sweet little dog" was rescued from a storm drain by firefighters after being missing for nearly a week

A dog has been rescued from a storm drain after being missing since Halloween.

The small pet was found in a storm drain and rescued by the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Animal Welfare on Thursday, FOX 25 reports.

The fire department shared a photo of the dog on Facebook after saving the pup. In the image, two firefighters stand side-by-side while one holds the dog in a towel.

"Station 19A assisted @okcanimalwelfare with locating and rescuing this sweet little dog that had been missing since Halloween," the fire department captioned the post. "The dog was removed from the storm drain and returned to the owner in good health. #furryfriends #thankfulthursday."

The fire department was called in to help Oklahoma City Animal Welfare rescue the lost dog, according to Oklahoma's News 4.

Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Animal Rescue did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Oklahoma City rescue follows two similar incidents that took place in the past year.

In August, a deaf senior dog was rescued from a storm drain in Texas after she was trapped there for two days. Even though she was more than 400 feet from the entrance to the drain, rescuers were able to free her after removing concrete and accessing the pipe, the Arlington Fire Department (AFD) wrote on Facebook at the time.