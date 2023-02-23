Ohio Train Derailment Killed Over 43,000 Animals, Officials Estimate

The chemical spill highly impacted aquatic life within a 5-mile radius of the derailment area

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 23, 2023 06:05 PM
With a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Train Derailment Ohio, East Palestine, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Photo: Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

It has been nearly three weeks since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling dangerous chemicals in the area, but the effect the spill has had on aquatic animals is just starting to become apparent.

On Feb. 3, the train pulling 150 cars through the village — located about 50 miles from Pittsburgh and home to over 4,700 — left the rails and toppled over, causing the substances on the train, including a burning chemical identified as vinyl chloride, to spill out into the surrounding area.

Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), explained in a virtual press conference on Thursday that the chemical spill highly impacted aquatic life within a 5-mile radius of the incident area, likely killing over 43,700 aquatic animals.

According to their investigation, an estimated 38,222 small fish, ranging in size between one and three inches, died because of the derailment. Additionally, ODNR claims at least 5,500 other aquatic animals were likely killed.

Mertz added that live fish were spotted returning to the impacted waterways around East Palestine during the investigation. However, there is still uncertainty about the spill's long-term impact on aquatic life.

"I'm sure it's something we're going to watch for a long time," she said. "I'm confident we're going to bring it back. We do expect a full recovery eventually."

"ODNR continues to believe that none of the species killed in this event are in the threatened or endangered category," added Mertz. "We are awaiting test results of several non-aquatic animals, including three birds and an opossum. We do not believe any of these animals were made sick by the train derailment, but we have submitted those specimens to the Ohio Department of Agriculture and will wait for those test results before making that judgment."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Catastrophic' Explosion Possible After 150-Car Train Carrying Chemicals Derails in Ohio

The U.S. EPA announced on Feb. 14 that it had "not detected any levels of health concern in the community that are attributed to the train derailment" while monitoring the air.

Additionally, the agency said vinyl chloride was not detected in the nearly 400 homes tested for the chemical. "The threat of vinyl chloride fire producing phosgene and hydrogen chloride no longer exists," the EPA said on its site.

