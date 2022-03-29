Ohio Therapy Dog Annie Rose Wins 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and Gets Her Own Candy Commercial

As the winner, Annie Rose the dog will star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and take home a $5,000 prize

Annie Rose, an English doodle from Ohio, is the winner of the fourth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

In a news release issued Tuesday, The Hershey Company announced the 2002 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner and noted Annie Rose is no stranger to the spotlight.

The therapy dog frequents nursing homes in Ohio to bring joy to their residents. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, Annie Rose continued to make trips to nursing homes by visiting residents outside their windows, the release added.

Annie Rose Credit: Courtesy Cadbury

"We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond," said Lori R., Annie Rose's owner, per the news release.

"Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."

As the winner, Annie Rose received a starring role in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and took home a $5,000 prize.

Additionally, Annie Rose's role in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts helped raise money for The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"This year, the brand put out a call to action for votes, promising to donate $5,000 to the ASPCA, an additional $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes received, up to a total donation of $20,000 and America responded, helping the brand reach its goal," added the news release.

Annie Rose Credit: Courtesy Cadbury

For the first time, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts included a judges panel. The past winners of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts — Henri the English Bulldog, special needs canine Lieutenant Dan, and Betty the Tree Frog — made up the panel, which chose the tryout's top 10 finalists. The public then voted on their favorite finalists out of the selected 10, and the pet with the most votes became the new Cadbury bunny.

"A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing contestants that made selecting this year's top 10 so difficult, and a big congratulations to our newest Cadbury Bunny, Annie Rose," said Teal Liu, Cadbury Brand Manager, per the news release.