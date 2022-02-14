Ohio Rescue Dog Survived Brush with Coyotes While Lost for 17 Days in Snowy Wilderness

"It was literally the most bizarre thing I've ever seen," Judy Preston said of her rescue dog Maggie's daring escape before the dog was brought home with some help from the local community

An Ohio couple has been reunited with their rescue dog Maggie after the animal spent 17 days lost in the freezing wilderness.

Maggie survived a fight with coyotes and lived off of creek water and corn scattered for deer before she was ultimately brought home with the help of a community effort, according to the Newark Advocate.

"We got her!! Maggie is now inside where it's warm and dry, where she has fresh water and nutritious food, where she is surrounded by so much love, and where she doesn't have to fight for her life," Licking County Humane Society (LCHS) shared in a Jan. 31 Facebook post.

Judy and Walter Preston, who have been married for 45 years, adopted Maggie last month from LCHS after one of the couple's other dogs died from illness in August. The Prestons even brought in their 13-year-old dog Gracie to meet her new sister before finalizing the adoption on Jan. 13.

The next day, the family brought Maggie to their machine shop, where they secured her in a crate while they headed out for their lunch break. By the time they had returned, the dog had escaped her cage and the previously-locked door to the business.

"It was literally the most bizarre thing I've ever seen," said Judy, who theorized that Maggie squeezed her way out of the cage before putting all her weight on the lever of the door to push it open: "...and off she went."

Judy immediately posted "Lost Dog" signs and contacted neighbors, in addition to reaching out to the LCHS, which shared a photo of Maggie on Facebook and sent humane agent Paula Evans to help canvass the area near the Preston home.

"Lost dog: Do NOT 'track,' approach, or call out. Maggie is in flight mode," Judy's flyers warned.

Maggie's owners also received help from Lost Pet Recovery in Columbus, which placed live traps with feeding stations and cameras in strategic areas. Maggie appeared on the cameras several times before her recovery — even fighting off coyotes during one encounter.

"It was very clear that Maggie was terrified and darting when people were around," LCHS communications director Elycia Taylor told the Newark Advocate, adding that she thinks the dog stayed warm during her time away from home by sleeping in barns and outbuildings.

Maggie was ultimately captured at one of the feeding stations, and other than appearing to be "very, very skinny," according to Taylor, she was uninjured and healthy.

Judy got the call while tending to her horses in the barn. "I lost it. I completely lost it. I'm standing in the barn sobbing," she said, noting that she wasn't able to retrieve Maggie until the next day after a veterinarian examined the canine and put her on a nutritional plan to help her regain the weight she lost.