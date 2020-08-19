Ohio Police Officer Rescues Unresponsive Puppy Trapped Inside a Hot Car for More Than an Hour

The moment a young puppy's life was saved by a police officer has been caught on camera.

On Wednesday, the Miami Township Police Department in Ohio released body camera footage of Officer Sherrie Howard rescuing a puppy who was trapped inside of a hot car for more than an hour on an 85-degree day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pooch was unresponsive on the floor of the car when Howard arrived on the scene, according to the police.

As seen in the video, Howard attempts to unlock the car with a wire through a crack in the window. However, when she's unable to unlock the doors, Howard smashes open the driver's side window with her baton.

She then opens the back doors, pulling out a box from the car before grabbing the puppy from under the seat.

As the dog regains its strength, Howard offers water to the pup by pouring some out onto the lid of her water bottle.

"NEVER leave children or animals alone in a hot car," the Miami Township Police Department cautioned on its Facebook. "They can't get out of the car that gets hotter and hotter by the minute."