Ohio Middle School Facility Dog Gets Her Own Adorable Yearbook Photo: 'She Brings Happiness'

Meg is all smiles.

The cheery golden retriever is the facility dog at Goshen Middle School in Goshen, Ohio. She spends her days helping Goshen's students and staff feel calm, comfortable, and supported.

"During her time with us, she has provided hundreds of students and staff with love, comfort, and affection. We have a QR Code posted in every hallway that can be used to schedule some one-on-one time or a class visit with Meg," Goshen Middle School principal Wendy Flynn shared with PEOPLE.

Before arriving at Goshen Middle School, 2-year-old Meg completed training at Circle Tail, a nonprofit service dog organization. This school year is Meg's second working at Goshen, where she is already a beloved member of the community.

"We are so fortunate that our district and the Goshen Education Foundation financially supported bringing Meg in as a facility dog. She brings happiness and smiles to all of us, and we consider her a member of our Goshen Middle School family," Flynn said.

As a member of the Goshen Middle School family, Meg gets her own yearbook photo on picture day, just like the rest of the school's staff and students.

This year's picture, like last year's, is an adorable headshot of a smiling Meg sporting a bandana. Goshen Middle School shared the shot on Meg's Instagram account (@megstagram_gms).

"Results are in!!! I think I nailed my yearbook photo!! What do you think?" reads the caption of the Instagram post, which also includes Meg's photo from last year.

When Meg isn't spreading smiles in the halls of Goshen Middle School, she is at home with Goshen's seventh-grade math teacher Kelly DeNu, who is a trained facility dog handler.