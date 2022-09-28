Lifestyle Pets Ohio Middle School Facility Dog Gets Her Own Adorable Yearbook Photo: 'She Brings Happiness' Meg is a two-year-old golden retriever who works at Goshen Middle School, spreading smiles and supporting the students and staff. By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 05:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Goshen Local Schools Meg is all smiles. The cheery golden retriever is the facility dog at Goshen Middle School in Goshen, Ohio. She spends her days helping Goshen's students and staff feel calm, comfortable, and supported. "During her time with us, she has provided hundreds of students and staff with love, comfort, and affection. We have a QR Code posted in every hallway that can be used to schedule some one-on-one time or a class visit with Meg," Goshen Middle School principal Wendy Flynn shared with PEOPLE. Before arriving at Goshen Middle School, 2-year-old Meg completed training at Circle Tail, a nonprofit service dog organization. This school year is Meg's second working at Goshen, where she is already a beloved member of the community. Canine Companion Helps Blind 5-Year-Old Overcome Obstacles and Prepare for an Exciting Future "We are so fortunate that our district and the Goshen Education Foundation financially supported bringing Meg in as a facility dog. She brings happiness and smiles to all of us, and we consider her a member of our Goshen Middle School family," Flynn said. As a member of the Goshen Middle School family, Meg gets her own yearbook photo on picture day, just like the rest of the school's staff and students. This year's picture, like last year's, is an adorable headshot of a smiling Meg sporting a bandana. Goshen Middle School shared the shot on Meg's Instagram account (@megstagram_gms). Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in "Results are in!!! I think I nailed my yearbook photo!! What do you think?" reads the caption of the Instagram post, which also includes Meg's photo from last year. When Meg isn't spreading smiles in the halls of Goshen Middle School, she is at home with Goshen's seventh-grade math teacher Kelly DeNu, who is a trained facility dog handler.