Ohio Girl, 12, Saved When Her Dog Attacks Man Chasing Her 

Police said the dog "got him pretty good"

A 12-year-old girl from Ohio was saved by her family's dog when a man chased after her.

The girl was followed on Saturday by a man in a 1970's model Ford pick-up truck who then got out of the car to chase her, according to a police report obtained by WKBN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She then ran up the driveway to her dad's house, where her family dog went on defense and knocked the pick-up driver to the ground, according to the police report. The report also said the dog "got him pretty good."

The man escaped in his vehicle and headed from Columbiana toward New Waterford, per the police report.

Columbiana County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE Magazine's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.