Ohio Firefighters Rescue Struggling Miniature Bulldog From Lake Erie: 'He Was About Done'

A miniature bulldog who got stuck in Lake Erie is now one lucky pup after being rescued by local firefighters.

The 1-year-old dog named Diesel ran away from his home on Michigan Avenue in Ohio on Dec. 28 by climbing over a snow drift while his owner laid down for a nap, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

Diesel's owner, Tom Kolesar, told the publication that his wife called out for their three dogs, and only one came running back.

"About 10 minutes later, she steps out back, calls for the dogs, our boxer came running, but these two were nowhere to be found," Kolesar said. One of their dogs was eventually found roaming around in the neighborhood, but Diesel remained missing.

Thankfully, a woman spotted Diesel near the shoreline of Lake Erie behind the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She called the Lorain Fire Department, telling the agency that she noticed a dog get out of the lake, walk down the shoreline and then get back in.

Lorain Professional FireFighters Local 267/Twitter

The Lorain Fire Department sprung into action and arrived on the scene shortly after the call. Jeff Fenn, the department's assistant chief, told the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram that his firefighters think the dog had been in the cold water of Lake Erie at least ten minutes before they got there.

"He was showing signs that he was about done," Fenn told the publication. "Scared us to death, I was like, please don't. We had our ice suits coming and stuff like that to dress out and jump in and get him, but that would have been difficult with the 10-foot drop into the water."

The firefighters hooked a pole to Diesel's collar and carefully pulled him up from the lake until he reached an awaiting rescuer's arms.

Lorain Professional FireFighters Local 267/Twitter

The Lorain Fire Department posted an update on the dog's condition to its Facebook account. "This afternoon, members of LFD rescued a young dog from Lake Erie. The dog was transported to the Animal Hospital by LFD," the department shared on social media.

Diesel spent time at the animal hospital warming up and, once he received the go-ahead from a veterinarian, reunited with his family, per the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

"We walk [Diesel] during the summers, and we walk him to the edge of the water, but he never expressed an interest in going any deeper," Kolesar told the publication.