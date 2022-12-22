Ohio Dog Daycare Is a 'Happy Place' for Adults with Special Needs to Learn Life and Job Skills

The nonprofit Pathways to Independence in Central Ohio operates a dog daycare that teaches adults with developmental disabilities life and job skills while offering them the unconditional love of dogs

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on December 22, 2022 09:00 AM
Interns with dogs. Bottom left: Intern, Marie Bottom Right: Intern, Tori Top Left: Intern, Mary Top Right, Manager, Noah Ramage (Noah is Megan’s son)
Photo: Pathways to Independence

Middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo started bringing her service dog, Karma, to work with her during the 2013-2014 school year and watched students gravitate to her classroom to be close to the beloved Labrador retriever/golden retriever mix.

The dog's effect on students inspired Sanzo and educational assistant Megan Ramage — who often discussed at work how to help students with developmental disabilities have happier, more purpose-driven lives — to start the nonprofit Pathways to Independence in Central Ohio.

Pathways to Independence, located in Columbus, Ohio, operates a dog daycare that teaches adults with developmental disabilities life and job skills. The dog daycare averages about 80 canine clients a day and currently has 16 unpaid adult "interns" with special needs, ages 18 to 65. The team helps the kennel's staff groom and clean up after the dogs while interacting with the animals and their community.

Intern Marie gives and receives unconditional love from client dogs at Pathways daycare.
Pathways to Independence

"This is their happy place; this is where they can come every day and know that they're going to be loved and supported and have fun," Ramage, 59, who worked as a vet tech before spending 20 years working in special education, tells PEOPLE. "Every day is something new — every day is something fun."

At the dog daycare, Sanzo, Ramage and the kennel's staff and clients help teach the interns about communication, social skills and teamwork.

"Everything is a life lesson," Sanzo, 38, says. "We don't sit down and have class time, but everything that we do is, in some way, shape, or form, something to help them in the future."

"Ultimately, we don't want everyone to stay here. We want them to learn the skills and then use them to move further on," Sanzo adds. "That's the end goal."

A couple of the dog daycare's interns have joined the kennel's official staff, and others have used what they learned to get jobs elsewhere — one at a veterinarian's office, another at a different doggie daycare.

Marie Crawford, 62, has been taking her yellow Lab, Skully, to the daycare since it opened.

"They love him," she says of the staff. "They're so nice when you go in there. They make my day."

Megan Ramage and Stephanie Sanzo
Pathways to Independence

For the past two years, her 31-year-old son, Peter, who has Down syndrome, has worked there two days a week.

"He was pretty pumped. He couldn't wait to start working. He likes going to work," Crawford adds. "He's happy; he's really happy to be there."

It's an enthusiasm that the daycare's clients feel as well.

"The first time I brought my dog in, I left in tears because I thought it was so amazing and you could just feel so much love," says Amy Weirick, whose 3-year-old dog, Scudder, is a regular.

To learn more about Pathways to Independence of Central Ohio and support the nonprofit's work, visit the organization's website.

Related Articles
Shedd's zebra shark gives birth through rare parthenogenesis, or 'virgin birth'
Zebra Shark at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Had Pups Through Virgin Birth
dog shelter
Puppy Euthanized Allegedly by Mistake at Calif. Shelter Sparks Public 'Outrage'
puppies who were rescued after a crash
38 Puppies Traveling to California Survive Accident When Van Overturns in Texas
Cute Dog
Elf the Elderly California Shelter Dog Finds His Forever Home: 'A Unique, Funny and Super Sweet Soul'
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kyro
Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLv6_GDiUAI Dog mistakenly flown from Nashville, Tennessee to Saudi Arabia
Nashville Family's Dog Flown to Saudi Arabia Instead of Tennessee by Mistake
pet stocking stuffers
7 Gifts for Dogs That Our Shopping Editors Swear by, Starting at Just $6
Mimi the cat
Long Island Cat Missing for 10 Years to Be Reunited with Owners: 'What a Christmas Present'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13671896a) Provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park area near downtown Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, was euthanized after dangerous changes in his behavior led to examinations that revealed poor health and an injury likely caused by a car California Famed Mountain Lion, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Aug 2019
Famous L.A. Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Sustaining Injuries and Chronic Health Issues
sick dog for canine flu explainer
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Bichon frise dog is popping out of a gift box near the Christmas tree.
Pet Expert Shares the Best Way to Give a Rescue Pet as a Gift: 'It's a Very Personal Decision'
Aquarium Bursts At Radisson Hotel In Berlin
Berlin Aquarium at Radisson Hotel Holding 1,500 Tropical Fish Explodes
Willow first white house christmas/
Willow, the Biden Family's Pet Cat, Celebrates Her First White House Christmas
Chimpanzee
Swedish Zoo Shoots and Kills Chimps After Animals Escape Exhibit: 'We Take Full Responsibility'
Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with Canines
U.K. Dog Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with 'Clever' Canines: 'We Practice Year-Round'
Missing dog reunites with family at adoption event
'Sweet Dog' Reunited with Family at Adoption Event a Year After Going Missing: 'Christmas Miracle'