Ohio Rescue Dog Found with Bullet Wound in His Head Is Beating the Odds with His Recovery

An abused dog is fighting for a second chance at life after he was found with a bullet wound in his head in Youngstown, Ohio.

The dog, named Bandit by his caretakers, was found alone in a shed on Saturday by the structure's owner. Immediately after discovering the emaciated canine, the man called the Youngstown Police Department for help. The police officers reached out to the Mahoning County Dog Pound for assistance with the rescue.

After arriving at the scene, the rescue team found Bandit starving and dehydrated with an unhealed bullet wound injury. Rescuers rushed the ailing dog to MedVet Mahoning Valley Urgent Care in Girard for immediate assistance.

At the animal hospital, veterinarians discovered that the bullet wound went through the soft tissue at the back of Bandit's head and out the side of his neck, Megan Zarlenga of Friends of Fido — a nonprofit rescue group that works with the Mahoning County Dog Pound — wrote on Facebook. The bullet wound appeared to be several days old and had caused swelling on the canine's peripheral nerve.

Even though he was weak and malnourished — weighing around 35 pounds — Bandit was responsive to care a the hospital.

Mahoning County Dog Warden/Facebook

"They have him on IV fluids and are treating him for infection; he is very, very emaciated," Zarlenga added on social media. "Imagine how cold he was last night with absolutely no body fat to keep him warm. He was likely curled up in a tight ball in that shed ... freezing, starving, and in horrible pain ... all alone in the dark. I can't imagine his fear of him. Death from infection, starvation or a human ... that was his future."

Since his rescue, Bandit, who is now under the care of Friends of Fido, has also been diagnosed with Lyme disease and Nystagmus. In addition, bullet fragments from the dog's previous injury are still stuck inside Bandit and will have to be removed in the future.

Even though Bandit has a long road ahead to get back to full health, Zarlenga noted that the dog has already made serious headway since his rescue on Saturday.

Friends Of Fido MCDP/Facebook

According to Zarlenga, on Monday, Bandit was "a little more alert," and "he ate his breakfast and walked outside," a massive feat for a pup who couldn't stand on his own a few days before.

Zarlenga's latest Facebook update on Bandit said that the dog spent Monday night at the vet and that "he will likely remain there for a while."

Friends of Fido is asking for donations towards the dog's mounting hospital bills, which already total well over $1,000. To contribute to Bandit's recovery, visit Friends of Fido's website.

The Youngstown Police Department is looking for the person who abused and shot Bandit, the Vindicator reported. Information regarding Bandit's abuse can be reported to 330-740-2205 or the email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov.