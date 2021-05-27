"Go enjoy being the very best and most spoiled doggie," the League for Animal Welfare wrote while announcing the exciting news about Mica the dog

Ohio Dog Adopted After Spending Almost 7 Years at Shelter: 'Our Boy Has Finally Found His Home'

At long last Mica the dog has found his forever home!

An Ohio animal shelter announced the good news this week, sharing that they finally found the perfect fit for the 10-year-old pointer German shorthaired pointer/Labrador mix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mica — who has been at the League for 6.5 years — has LEFT the building!" the League for Animal Welfare wrote on their Facebook account Wednesday. "Our boy has finally found his home."

"Mica had some behavioral challenges that made finding the right fit especially important. But now he's found it," they added. "Happy life, big guy. Go enjoy being the very best and most spoiled doggie."

The local shelter previously opened up about Mica's adoption journey in April, sharing that the pup had been with them since November 2014.

"Mica loves his League team," they wrote on social media at the time. "His favorite staffers throw him birthday parties and let him roam the halls on Thursdays when the shelter is closed. Mica, all things considered, handles shelter life pretty well."

"But this old guy is 10. And he deserves a family of his own," the shelter added.

The post also included information on Mica's history. The shelter explained that the dog "had a traumatic start to life, and has learned to be wary of humans he doesn't know."

"He needs a unicorn adopter — someone who is more interested in helping Mica than they are about what a dog can do for them," they continued. "He needs a person who can give him time and patience so he can learn to trust you. He needs a person who has the patience to learn to listen to Mica - to pay attention to his cues when he's telling you that he's not comfortable with something (he's a good communicator if you pay attention!)"

"He needs someone to understand that he has good days and bad — and sometimes, on those bad days, even when he does love you and trust you, he just needs time alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.