Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shortly after posting about needing ice to protect rescue dogs from the heat, "a line of cars of selfless dog lovers" appeared at the Franklin Country Dog Shelter to make donations

Ohio Community Donates 'Hundreds of Bags of Ice' to Keep Shelter Pets Cool During Power Outage

June 14, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Animal control agent Kelsey Shires, left, pushes a cart loaded with bags of donated ice into the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center after the facility lost power and had no air conditioning on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

June 14, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Animal control agent Kelsey Shires, left, pushes a cart loaded with bags of donated ice into the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center after the facility lost power and had no air conditioning on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Colombus, Ohio, lost power during a heat wave and decided to ask the community for bags of ice to keep its rescue pups cool as temperatures climbed.

"We need your help. The power is out here at the shelter, and our pups need ice to keep cool in this blazing heat!" the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It wasn't long before dozens of dog lovers came to the rescue, donating hundreds of bags of ice. Whether by hand or through delivery apps from afar, the Franklin County Dog Shelter's many generous fans made ice deliveries to ensure none of the shelter's dogs suffered through the heat.

Later on Tuesday, the shelter updated its Facebook to thank the community of animal lovers who jumped in to help.

"You all are amazing! The community donated hundreds of bags of ice to the shelter, and we now have a peace of mind that our shelter pups will be cool tonight, with the supervision of our overnight staff. Thank you all!" the Franklin County Dog Shelter shared.

Wednesday morning brought an even more exciting update featuring a photo of an adorable, smiling dog named Umma.

"Umma is thrilled to see the power back on at the shelter. Yesterday, we were truly inspired by the line of cars of selfless dog lovers willing to donate for the betterment of the shelter dogs," the post said.