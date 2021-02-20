Ohio Bomb Squad Called over Suspicious Bag Find Cat Named Sparkles and Her Day-Old Kittens

The seven cats have been placed with a foster family together, a local shelter revealed

The Butler County Bomb Unit was pleasantly surprised on Thursday when they heard purring instead of ticking when they were called to a church in Ohio responding to reports of a suspicious package.

"There was a momma cat and her 6 one day old babies in a bag," the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a post along with pictures of the cats.

The statement continued, "There was a note left stating 'Sprinkles' went into labor yesterday 2/17."

"Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter!!" the sheriff's office assured. They also included several photos of Sprinkles and her kittens receiving medical care.

Animal Friends typically does "Feline Friday" posts of cats looking to be fostered and adopted on social media.

This Friday's post was dedicated to Sprinkles and her kittens found by the bomb squad.

"Sprinkles and her newborns were immediately brought to Animal Friends for care late Thursday afternoon," they confirmed.

The shelter shared that the animals received "gentle baths when they arrived."

"Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health. She's doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon," Animal Friends revealed.

They added, "We will give regular updates on Sprinkles and her kittens as they grow and mature over the next two months."

The shelter also called for donations for "supplies and medical costs" of pets being taking care of by foster families in the form of money or buying supplies for animals.