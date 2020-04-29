The call will take place on Thursday, April 30, from 2:00 to 2:30 pm ET

Office Star Rainn Wilson Will Host First-Ever Zoom Call for Pets — All Are Welcome!

Your furry friend has an important meeting to attend!

While people around the world have gotten used to attending work calls, meetings and happy hours virtually through Zoom, now it's time to pass over the computer to your pets.

On Thursday, April 30, Office star Rainn Wilson will be hosting the first-ever "Zoomies" conference call meeting available for all pets and their owners to join.

"Here’s your chance to plug into a meeting where animal lovers can come together and take a break from your at-home routines, and take part in something very special that adds some fun to your day," a press release for the event reads.

"So, gather your dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, frogs, and ferrets, or whatever live animal you call yours, and join us as we commiserate about life at home with pets and celebrate everything we love about animals."

Wilson partnered with Freshpet — a leading manufacturer in fresh, refrigerated pet food — to host the meeting. The comedian will be joined by his pit bulls and potbelly pigs.

In order to participate in the event, owners must register ahead of time. After registering, you will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on the day of the call. Organizers suggest signing on a few minutes ahead of the event to make sure that the link and software work.

Anyone interested in joining Wilson and his pets for the call can register here.