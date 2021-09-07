Obese Senior Dog Dumped on Michigan Highway Is Now Happy, Healthy, and in a Loving Home

Fifteen-year-old Belky the Australian shepherd mix is thriving in her new home after rescuers found her abandoned on a highway in Michigan

Belky is back and better than ever.

According to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, earlier this year, the 15-year-old Australian shepherd ended up on the side of Michigan's Interstate 696, dumped there by her former caretaker.

A Good Samaritan spotted the canine wandering alone on the side of the highway and called the Saginaw Police Department, which reported the incident to Saginaw County Animal Care & Control (SCACC). After learning of Belky's situation, the SCACC sent rescuers out immediately to pick up the dog.

Unfortunately, the rescuers found Belky in rough shape. Not only was the senior dog dumped, but she was also left behind severely overweight and with maggot infestations spotting her body. Rescuers brought Belky back to the SCACC, where she was treated for her health issues and put on a diet to help her safely lose weight. The Humane Society of Midland County in Midland, Michigan, eventually took over caring for Belky.

"We saw Belky on the Saginaw County Animal Care Facebook page before the visit and promised to take her and give her a second chance if she had a good quality of life," Casey Nicholson, the communications coordinator at Humane Society of Midland County, told PEOPLE. "We met a dog with a bright light in her eyes that wanted so badly to be loved and given a second chance."

After getting some TLC and dropping a few pounds, Belky was ready for that fresh start. In August, the BISSELL Pet Foundation hosted an emergency "Empty the Shelters" adoption event, which focused on finding homes for older animals and other harder to adopt pets. Belky was one of the 1,805 pets adopted through this event, finding a home with Breanna Dalton.

Dalton first spotted Belky on the Facebook page for the Humane Society of Midland County and knew she was the pooch for her. This connection only strengthened after the animal lover met the pup in person.

"I know it's harder for older dogs to get adopted because everyone wants puppies that will be with them for a long time, and I had a feeling that her need for medication would make it even harder for her to find a home," Dalton shared. "I felt so lucky the next day when I had time to go to the shelter, and she was still there."

Belky quickly settled into home life with Dalton and now spends her days cuddling with her toys, enjoying daily walks, and napping on her orthopedic bed.