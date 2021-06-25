The animal — named Cupcake — was found dumped in a large wire dog crate earlier this month

'Obese' Potbellied Pig 'on the Road to Recovery' After Being Abandoned in Las Vegas Heat

Cupcake, a large potbellied pig found abandoned in Las Vegas, is on the mend!

Earlier this week, The Animal Foundation - a nonprofit animal shelter and low-cost vet clinic in Clark County, Nevada - shared on Facebook that the animal was discovered outside a Las Vegas home earlier this month. At the time, temperatures in the area were surpassing 107 degrees, according to CBS-affiliate WKBN.

In their social media post, the shelter added that Cupcake was "dumped" in the yard in a large wire dog crate.

"She was alone, uncomfortable and severely overweight," the organization added.

After taking in the overweight pig, who could "hardly move," The Animal Foundation determined that Cupcake weighed 175 pounds. The pig also had overgrown hooves and dirty ears.

For extra assistance helping Cupcake, The Animal Foundation contacted the Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, where "self-proclaimed piggy doctor," Dr. Taylor Parker, donated her time to help out the animal in need.

After giving Cupcake a nail trim and reducing the amount of food she was eating, The Animal Foundation feels that the pig is now "on the road to recovery."

Now, the organization is looking for an owner to love and take care of Cupcake.

The shelter - which said they take "in an average of 25,000 animals each year" - notes that as Cupcake continues to lose weight, it will be easier and more enjoyable for her to walk.

"She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves," The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook.