NYPD Rescues Man from River After He Jumped In to Save His Dog

Most dog owners would agree that, when it comes to man's best friend, there's not much they wouldn't do.

One man in New York City proved just how far he would go for his furry pal when he jumped into the Hudson River on Saturday to save his dog, who accidentally fell into the water, according to The New York Post.

The incident took place near 43rd and 12th Street at about 5 p.m. After the 28-year-old struggled to get back to land, the NYPD deployed their Harbor and Emergency Service Unit to retrieve him and the dog.

NYPD Special Ops shared a photo to Twitter of the rescue underway.

"Great work by #NYPD Harbor & ESU rescuing a male that jumped into the Hudson River to retrieve his dog that accidentally fell into the water," NYPD Special Ops wrote. "The male was unable to return to land, responding personnel quickly removed both the man & his dog to safety."

The man was subsequently taken to Mt. Sinai West, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.