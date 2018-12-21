Kitten Trapped Underneath SUV Takes the Ride of Her Life Before NYPD Officers Rescue Her

A little kitten had purr-haps one of the most exhilarating rides of her life after she took an 18-mile trip from Brooklyn to Harlem, New York, in the undercarriage of a Volkswagen SUV.

Officers from the New York City Police Department rescued the tiny tuxedo kitty who was trapped underneath the vehicle on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the NYPD 32nd Precinct.

“#NYPD rescued this #kitten trapped in the undercarriage of this vehicle. Not a good place for a #catnap, especially when we are experiencing #CodeBlue. With the help of @NYPDSchools, @NYPDSpecialops & 32 Pct Patrol this kitten is safe in a #Harlem #animalrescue #shelter,” the department wrote.

Earlier that day, a driver was headed down the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Brooklyn when he noticed a small cat walking across the busy road, the New York Post reported.

NYPD officers rescuing the kitten NYPD 32nd Precinct

Instinctively, the driver pulled over and attempted to bring the kitten to safety, but was unable to find her when he stopped.

It wasn’t until he reached his final destination in Harlem, approximately 18 miles away from where he started, that he heard little kitten meows coming from underneath the car, the Post said.

With the help of seven officers from the station house, the NYPD Special Operations Bureau and a car jack, the group was able to find the tiny black furball with white whiskers tucked away, and safely rescue her.

Though she was freezing and scared, officers believe the kitten had successfully clung to the SUV’s undercarriage for the duration of the 18-mile trip.

Chance, as she was named (after Sgt. Christopher Chance, an officer from the 32nd Precinct who helped with the rescue) is now looking good and feline good, as she settles into her new temporary home at the Harlem Animal Rescue Shelter.

It seems kittens have been quite fond of vehicles as of late.

Last September, a tiny gray-and-white kitten — who was eventually named Lexus — spent three days caught in a car engine before she was finally freed by California firefighters.

And just a few months earlier, another 4- to 6-week-old kitten was rescued from the wheel well of a Buick Encore. The cat was later named “Encore” in honor of the SUV.