The New York Police Department's 19th precinct shared on Twitter that Officer Aruna Maharaj recently adopted a dog she helped rescue from a hot car in June

NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued from Locked Hot Car: They 'Will Never Be Neglected Again'

NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued After He Was Locked in Hot Car

NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued After He Was Locked in Hot Car

A New York City Police Department officer is taking her work home with her after making a furry friend.

Officer Aruna Maharaj of the 19th precinct adopted a dog last week after she helped rescue him from a hot car in June. Before his rescue, the dog was locked in the car for over two hours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This pup will never be neglected again!" the NYPD precinct wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the elated canine greeting his new mom.

"A month ago, this sweet doggo was rescued after his owner left him in his hot locked car for hours; yesterday, one of its rescuers, Officer Maharaj, adopted him!" the precinct added on social media. "Thank you @ASPCA for taking such good care of this lucky pup!"

The 19th precinct previously shared a video of the dog's rescue on June 18, which includes footage of Maharaj assisting with the operation. In the clip, police officers break the front passenger side window, unlock the car and retrieve the dog from the backseat, giving him a treat and some water.

"Hot car, hot dog rescue — thanks to caring NYers who saw this pup locked in a car for over 2 hours & called 911! Our cops responded discovering the car off, windows shut & distressed dog," the precinct wrote with the clip on Twitter. "They broke the window, got pup out & off to a vet for care. Criminal investigation continues."

RELATED VIDEO: Colorado Deputy Rescues Dog Trapped in Burning Car

In a follow-up tweet, the precinct noted that the temperature that day hovered in the mid-80s, which would heat up the car to "a deadly 102 degrees" in only 10 minutes.