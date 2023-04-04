Woman Saves Dog Abandoned at N.Y.C. Subway Station After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find'

"Someone left a scared dog tied up!!!" read a post on @nycfreeatthecurb, an Instagram profile that usually advertises free items like furniture and books available on sidewalks around the city

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 01:30 PM
NYC Woman Rescues Abandoned Dog in Subway After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find Yet'
Photo: ncyfreeatthecurb/Instagram

A New York City dog has found her forever home after her previous owner abandoned her in a subway station.

Heather Hamm jumped into action when she saw an Instagram post last week from @nycfreeatthecurb, a page that usually tips off locals to free items — like furniture and books — left on sidewalks around the city.

"Emergency! Needs a rescue!" the post read. The social media plea also included a photo of a pit bull mix tied to the handrail of an N.Y.C. subway station.

"Someone just tied this dog to a pole at a subway stop!!! Fulton Street subway station where the 4/5 runs! In FiDi! Someone left a scared dog tied up!!!" the Instagram post added.

Hamm commented shortly after: "Update!! I have her! She's coming home w me tonight :)."

Hamm told WABC that after she saw @nycfreeatthecurb's post about the dog, she immediately called a Lyft and traveled to the subway station, where she saw two police officers standing with the pup. "And I was just like, 'Can I have her?'" recounted Hamm.

"And they're like, 'Well, she's your dog now because she obviously likes you,'" she continued. "I called her Peaches, and she responded. So, I kinda think that's already her name."

Hamm, a photographer and jewelry designer, frequently uses Free at the Curb, explaining: "I found my coffee table; I found my couch that I was sitting on when I saw this dog. I found so much on this page, so this is my craziest stoop find yet."

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Boys Rescued After Getting Lost Inside 'Really Tight' Staten Island Sewer: 'We Walked a Lot'

Peaches and Hamm's meeting turned out to be kismet as Hamm grew up with a dog and had been considering adopting one. "I was actually just looking previously at foster dogs, and then, I had opened up Instagram and I saw her. She was the first post on there, and I was like, 'There she is,'" Hamm said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamm took Peaches to a vet, who told her the dog appeared to be between 6 and 9 months old and that she was in good health. The vet also scanned for a microchip but did not find one.

Related Articles
Two workers fall to their deaths at JFK construction site
2 Construction Workers Dead After Trench Collapse at JFK Airport
U.S. Representitive Marjorie Taylor Green is mobbed by media when she speaks as Trump Supporters and protesters gather outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Pro-Trump Protest in N.Y.C. Turns to Chaos, as 60% of Americans Agree with Indictment
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Protestors Clash Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges
a selection of images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. Credit: University of Western Australia
Scientists Share Deepest Ever Video of Fish Living 5 Miles Under Sea Near Japan
Jontu, a Greater one-horned rhino. rhino dies at Omaha Zoo.
Omaha Zoo Announces the Death of Jontu the Rhino, Who Loved 'Mud Baths' and 'Hello Snorts'
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table ‘Waiting for His Turn’
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table 'Waiting for His Turn'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Scene at Iconic N.Y.C. Staircase Featured in First Film
cat shaving
A 'Phantom Cat Shaver' Is Baffling Towns with 'Weird' Feline' Haircuts: 'Keep Your Cats Indoors'
dog in shelter for 700 days
Pit Bull Still Hoping for a Home After 763 Days in the Shelter Without Adoption Interest
woman who brings her Samoyed on the subway
Woman Carries 52 Lbs. White Samoyed Dog in Backpack to Beat Rule on N.Y.C. Subway
Smile rollout Pets 4/10
Inside the First-of-Its-Kind Animal Shelter That Gives People a Place to Play, Too!
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sydney Low/CSM/Shutterstock (13744908ah) Australian actor Russell Crowe watches the Womenâ€s Singles Final match between 5th seed ARYNA SABALENKA of Belarus and 22nd seed ELENA RYBAKINA of Kazakhstan on Rod Laver Arena on day 13 of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia Tennis Australian Open Day 13, USA - 28 Jan 2023; https://twitter.com/russellcrowe/status/1641302352161562624/photo/1 Russell Crowe @russellcrowe This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.
Russell Crowe Reveals 16-Month-Old Dog Louis 'Died in My Arms' After Being Hit by Truck
dog rescued from train tracks
'Deserving' Dog Rescued from Philadelphia Train Tracks Gets Adopted and Finds 'Nothing But Love'
orangutan who learned to breastfeed by watching a zookeeper
Breastfeeding Zookeeper Teaches Struggling Orangutan Mom How to Nurse
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts from Alleged Victim About Allegations: Domestic Violence Expert Weighs In
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
Several Suspects Charged in Connection with Deadly Druggings and Robberies at N.Y.C. Gay Bars