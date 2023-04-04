Lifestyle Pets Woman Saves Dog Abandoned at N.Y.C. Subway Station After Seeing Instagram Post: 'Craziest Stoop Find' "Someone left a scared dog tied up!!!" read a post on @nycfreeatthecurb, an Instagram profile that usually advertises free items like furniture and books available on sidewalks around the city By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 01:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ncyfreeatthecurb/Instagram A New York City dog has found her forever home after her previous owner abandoned her in a subway station. Heather Hamm jumped into action when she saw an Instagram post last week from @nycfreeatthecurb, a page that usually tips off locals to free items — like furniture and books — left on sidewalks around the city. "Emergency! Needs a rescue!" the post read. The social media plea also included a photo of a pit bull mix tied to the handrail of an N.Y.C. subway station. "Someone just tied this dog to a pole at a subway stop!!! Fulton Street subway station where the 4/5 runs! In FiDi! Someone left a scared dog tied up!!!" the Instagram post added. Pit Bull Still Hoping for a Home After 763 Days in the Shelter Without Adoption Interest Hamm commented shortly after: "Update!! I have her! She's coming home w me tonight :)." Hamm told WABC that after she saw @nycfreeatthecurb's post about the dog, she immediately called a Lyft and traveled to the subway station, where she saw two police officers standing with the pup. "And I was just like, 'Can I have her?'" recounted Hamm. Inside the First-of-Its-Kind Animal Shelter That Gives People a Place to Play, Too! "And they're like, 'Well, she's your dog now because she obviously likes you,'" she continued. "I called her Peaches, and she responded. So, I kinda think that's already her name." Hamm, a photographer and jewelry designer, frequently uses Free at the Curb, explaining: "I found my coffee table; I found my couch that I was sitting on when I saw this dog. I found so much on this page, so this is my craziest stoop find yet." RELATED VIDEO: 5 Boys Rescued After Getting Lost Inside 'Really Tight' Staten Island Sewer: 'We Walked a Lot' Peaches and Hamm's meeting turned out to be kismet as Hamm grew up with a dog and had been considering adopting one. "I was actually just looking previously at foster dogs, and then, I had opened up Instagram and I saw her. She was the first post on there, and I was like, 'There she is,'" Hamm said. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hamm took Peaches to a vet, who told her the dog appeared to be between 6 and 9 months old and that she was in good health. The vet also scanned for a microchip but did not find one.