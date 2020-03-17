N.Y.C. Subway Rat Caught on Camera Stocking Up on McMuffins Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

And just like that a star was born—Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

As stores set limits on certain products and businesses start to close temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic, one enterprising rat has found an untapped resource for its stock up needs: the N.Y.C. subway.

In a video — reminiscent of the infamous pizza rat clip from simpler times — captured by @lauriejweir and shared on the SubwayCreatures Facebook page, a sizeable rat can be seen wiggling down the steps of a New York City subway station with a full McMuffin clenched in its jaws.

It is unclear in which part of the MTA’s weaving maze of tunnels and stairs this lucky rodent scored his breakfast sandwich, but the clip is further evidence that the rats of the Big Apple are skilled at turning the city’s trash into their treasure, and that the rats of N.Y.C appear to have great coordination and excellent jaw strength.

Bon Appétit, McMuffin Rat!