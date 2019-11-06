Nutcracker Ballerinas Visit Shelter to Dance with Adoptable Sugarplum Pets

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

The Stray Rescue of Saint Louis recently welcomed a special group of visitors to their shelter.

Photography project Dancers and Dogs brought dancers from the St. Louis Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker to the shelter and turned the rescue into a winter wonderland, all so adoptable pets could take center stage.

During the visit, ballerinas and dogs (and a few cats too) were paired together as dance partners for a photoshoot that deserves a standing ovation. In the shots, the animals strike sweet poses while the dancers prance around them in full Nutcracker regalia.

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

With the shoot over, the stunning photos are now being shared online as a light-hearted way to draw attention to the stunning, graceful and adorable pets patiently waiting at the shelter to find a home for the holidays.

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

“It’s special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people’s faces at the same time, all the better,” Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement.

RELATED: No Need to Stop Dressing Up Your Dog, PetSmart Now Has Hilarious Costumes for Thanksgiving

Image zoom Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Pratt and Ian Kreidich, both St. Louis locals, started the project as a fun idea and have grown it into something that often gives back to the animals who star in their shoots.

If one of the sugarplum pets in the photos above has enchanted you, you can fill out an adoption application for the animal dancer on Stray Rescue of Saint Louis’ website.